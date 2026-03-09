Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 11.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) were up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $589.51 and last traded at $588.73. Approximately 20,868,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 19,715,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $8,917,000.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

