Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIHL. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelis Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FIHL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.74. 476,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,793. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.14 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

