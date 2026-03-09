Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Mani Sundaram Sells 1,722 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mani Sundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Mani Sundaram sold 3,186 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $324,653.40.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,991. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $589,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 980,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $245,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,756 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

