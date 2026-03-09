Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 6.50, with a volume of 3693880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group’s strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

