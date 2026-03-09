ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $9.6925. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $9.6925, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

ThyssenKrupp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp’s global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company’s main business activities are organized into several segments.

