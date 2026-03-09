Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.27. 237,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 467,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFH. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.

