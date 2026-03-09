Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 19.15, with a volume of 54435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.60.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.54.

About Steppe Cement

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.