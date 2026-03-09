CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,802 shares.The stock last traded at $120.10 and had previously closed at $126.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UAN

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CVR Partners by 1,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, L.P. (NYSE: UAN) is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership’s operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.