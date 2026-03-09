National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.99 and last traded at $156.63. Approximately 98,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 72,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.89.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

In related news, VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $342,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in National HealthCare by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE: NHC) is a diversified provider of senior health care and related services, headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Established in 1971, the company operates a network of post-acute and long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, independent living residences, and memory care units. In addition to its brick-and-mortar operations, the company offers home health, hospice, and rehabilitation services, aiming to support aging individuals at every stage of care.

The company’s skilled nursing facilities deliver 24-hour nursing services, therapy programs, and customized care plans designed to enhance patient recovery and quality of life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.