Sienna Gestion Has $5.57 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Sienna Gestion decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of KR opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $77.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.