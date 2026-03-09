Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $268.06, but opened at $250.52. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $235.98, with a volume of 118,471 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57. The stock has a market cap of $683.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.9282 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 8,942.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.