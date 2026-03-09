Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $268.06, but opened at $250.52. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $235.98, with a volume of 118,471 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57. The stock has a market cap of $683.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.9282 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
