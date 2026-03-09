NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
Key NIKE News
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC/other analysts still see recovery potential, particularly from China, and some firms reaffirm bullish long‑term views (RBC’s thesis supports upside to the stock). Nike Faces China Recovery as Key Growth Driver, RBC Says
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish writeups (Rebound Capital summaries syndicated to retail sites) argue NKE’s multiple and brand strength make it a buy for investors positioning for a turnaround. Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Stock A Good Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus and other houses are taking cautious stances (e.g., hold ratings remain), reflecting mixed near‑term visibility even as some firms set higher price targets. Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Nike (NKE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundups offer mixed takes on consumer cyclicals (Nike included); these compilations add little immediate catalyst but reflect diverging views on timing of the recovery. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Cyclical Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports suggest Nike may consider strategic moves around the Converse business — this is speculative and could be either positive (streamlining/non‑core sale) or negative (execution risk/one‑time costs). ‘Nike Could Exit Converse,’ Says BNP Paribas
- Negative Sentiment: NIKE announced ~ $300M in pre‑tax restructuring/severance charges tied to organizational changes and recent layoffs; management signals ongoing cost realignment that will pressure near‑term results and prompted the stock pullback. Nike to Record $300 Million Charge From Cost‑Cutting Efforts (WSJ)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight the same $300M severance hit and note CEO Elliott Hill’s restructuring could include additional cuts — increasing short‑term execution and margin risk. Nike Restructuring And Severance Charge Test Turnaround Under New CEO
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIKE Trading Down 1.7%
NKE opened at $57.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Profile
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
