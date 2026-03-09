NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Williams Trading lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $69.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7%

NKE opened at $57.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

