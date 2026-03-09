Nutshell Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.51 Million in Accenture PLC $ACN

Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,333.41. This trade represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $217.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.63. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $342.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

