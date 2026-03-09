LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,658,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $217.12 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $188.73 and a twelve month high of $342.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

