GEODNET (GEOD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $52.86 Million

GEODNET (GEOD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One GEODNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GEODNET has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. GEODNET has a total market cap of $52.86 million and approximately $361.04 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GEODNET Token Profile

GEODNET launched on September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. GEODNET’s official message board is medium.com/geodnet. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet.

Buying and Selling GEODNET

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.12223685 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $240,473.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GEODNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

