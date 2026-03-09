The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,215,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 165,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $464,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $159.61 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

