LayerZero (ZRO) Price Tops $2.02 on Top Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00002916 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. LayerZero has a market cap of $613.41 million and approximately $75.93 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,184,647 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 304,184,647.47659759 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.96088081 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $88,890,879.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

