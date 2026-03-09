Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 12107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FINMY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

