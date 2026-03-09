Sienna Gestion Takes $11.63 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sienna Gestion acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $681,475.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,730.92. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.