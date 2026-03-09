Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.00. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 211,386 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 7.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

Featured Stories

