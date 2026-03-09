Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $521.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.13. The company has a market capitalization of $465.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. HSBC upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.