Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on March 18th

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUGO opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,721,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $16,901,000. Finally, Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $874,000.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

