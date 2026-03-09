American Express Company $AXP Stake Lessened by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 683,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.1%

AXP stock opened at $300.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

