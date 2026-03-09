Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $284.92 thousand worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,623,954 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqirapay.com. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields. Telegram, Discord, Reddit, Github, Medium, LinkedIn, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

