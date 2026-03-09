Sienna Gestion Acquires 43,990 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.1% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $199.33 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

