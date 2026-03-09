Sienna Gestion Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sienna Gestion purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Bank of America by 517.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.8% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 568,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

