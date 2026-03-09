Wrapped XDC Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $180.35 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 111,376,457 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency. Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 111,354,990.25079357. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03176796 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $177,936.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

