Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

FER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price target (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of FER stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 183.0% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 15,983.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 644,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after buying an additional 640,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter worth $126,229,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 188,879 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 121,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,965 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

