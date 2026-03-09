ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.12. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 66,908 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered ThyssenKrupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKAMY

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.