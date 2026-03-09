Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006 shares.The stock last traded at $1.26 and had previously closed at $1.28.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Get Prosiebensat.1 Media alerts:

Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) is a leading German media and entertainment company headquartered in Unterföhring, a suburb of Munich. The company’s core business centers on free-to-air television broadcasting, operating well-known channels such as ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins. Through these networks, Prosiebensat.1 delivers a broad mix of programming, including news, sports, entertainment formats and popular international series, targeting primarily German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In addition to its linear broadcast activities, Prosiebensat.1 has developed a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.