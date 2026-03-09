Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,211,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 32,202,592 shares.The stock last traded at $47.58 and had previously closed at $45.17.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 4.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95,743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.