Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.4450, but opened at $28.54. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 12,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business had revenue of $32.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

