Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $21.60. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 45,564 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Regencell Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regencell Bioscience by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

