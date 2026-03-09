Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0118

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $89.04 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,030.70 or 0.02945802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,549,401,323 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is oasis.net/blog. The official website for Oasis Network is oasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,549,373,518 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01142696 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $4,402,960.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

