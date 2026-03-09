Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.6150, but opened at $11.90. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 72,975 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYSDY. TD Securities upgraded Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

