Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.09. Air Canada shares last traded at $12.4920, with a volume of 7,865 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

