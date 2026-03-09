Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Wix.com stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $524.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.69 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 70.04% and a net margin of 2.54%.Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

