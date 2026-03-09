Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading 6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.56 and last traded at $165.49. 2,797,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,933,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.13.

Positive Sentiment: Settlement removes breakup risk — reports say the DOJ settlement spares Live Nation from being forced to sell Ticketmaster, ending the most severe existential threat to the company’s business model. This is driving the stock rally as principal litigation risk declines. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

