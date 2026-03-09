Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 707,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 980,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LXEO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 10,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $64,903.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 392,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,041.54. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXEO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 1,002.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.