XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,279,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 6,245,694 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $17.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of XPENG in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price objective on shares of XPENG and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on XPENG in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPENG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPENG by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPENG by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in XPENG in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPENG by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPENG during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

