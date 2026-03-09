KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.39. 306,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 947,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KALV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $887.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.35.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,034 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $156,229.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 442,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,688.31. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,354 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $83,361.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,965.31. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,685 shares of company stock valued at $414,667. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,501,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,360,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after buying an additional 336,195 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,940 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.