Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVAX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Evaxion A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of EVAX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. 22,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,338. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Evaxion A/S has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

