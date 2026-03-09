RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 810,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,240,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 19,609 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $210,208.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 479,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,912.32. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $181,832.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 170,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,929.92. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,395. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RealReal by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 920,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 153,798 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in RealReal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 753,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

