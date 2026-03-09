Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 8,114 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 6.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

