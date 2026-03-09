FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 53,103 shares.The stock last traded at $48.90 and had previously closed at $48.98.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKOR. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 310,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

