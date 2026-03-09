FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 53,103 shares.The stock last traded at $48.90 and had previously closed at $48.98.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
