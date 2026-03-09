Sienna Gestion Sells 26,245 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Sienna Gestion decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $115.11 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

