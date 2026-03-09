Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Trading Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $134.79 and last traded at $133.50. Approximately 9,128,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 13,110,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.20.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $130.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14.
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
