Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $92.65. Approximately 38,240,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 16,720,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,710,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

