Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 44,973 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Trading Down 2.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.