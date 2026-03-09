Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 60,736 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $6.99.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world’s oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company’s principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

